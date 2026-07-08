Galaxy Robot Park sells out July weekend shows ahead of official opening

Galaxy Corp. said Wednesday that ticket sales for the preopening of its new Galaxy Robot Park have exceeded expectations, with all July weekend shows selling out immediately despite the venue's official grand opening being scheduled for September.

The company said about 8,000 visitors secured reservations during the initial July booking period. Following the rapid sellout of weekend performances, it has received numerous requests to release additional tickets.

Galaxy Robot Park is billed as the world's first physical artificial intelligence (AI) theme park, combining AI, robotics, live performances and intellectual property into an immersive entertainment experience.

Unlike a conventional exhibition venue, the park is designed as a permanent performance space where humans and robots appear on stage together, offering interactive experiences intended to showcase advances in AI-powered robotics.

At the center of the venue is the Robot Arena, where visitors can watch performances including synchronized K-pop robot dance shows and robot boxing matches. Other attractions include a "Hugging Robot" that simulates physical warmth, a robotic dog designed to interact with guests and a robot that draws visitors' portraits.

Galaxy Corp. said the park builds on the momentum of MACH 33, which it described as the world's first robot fashion show, held in May. The company aims to develop a broader physical AI entertainment ecosystem through the new venue.

Following its official opening in September, Galaxy Robot Park plans to operate at least four performances a day, totaling more than 1,000 shows annually.

The company said it intends to use the Seoul operation as a model for overseas expansion, with plans to enter markets including Dubai, the United States, Japan and Southeast Asia.

"Galaxy Robot Park is the world's first Physical AI theme park where humans and robots work side by side to create a new cultural experience," Galaxy Corp. CEO Choi Yong-ho said.

"Starting from Seoul, we will expand this model to major cities around the world and grow it into a global Physical AI entertainment platform."