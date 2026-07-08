Buchang Bakery, specializing in gourmet walnut cakes, will sponsor the UNESCO World Heritage summit in Busan later this month with its dainty delicacy baked in collaboration with K-pop icon G-Dragon.

Fresh Gourmet, the Seoul-based operator of the Buchang Bakery walnut cake brand, said Wednesday it will provide its products during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, scheduled for July 19 to 29 in the southeastern port city of Busan.

The company will also operate a pop-up store at K-Heritage House, which will run throughout the event at BEXCO.

The event, to be held in Korea for the first time since the country joined the UNESCO World Heritage Convention in 1988, is expected to draw representatives from the convention's 196 states parties, along with experts in global heritage conservation and promotion.

Buchang will offer its signature lineup of walnut cakes, including Daisy Bomb Walnut Cake, which was introduced earlier this year by the company’s collaboration with G-Dragon’s charity foundation JUSPEACE. The K-pop star in February gifted Daisy Bomb sets to fans who came to his concerts held over two days at Olympic Park in Seoul.

Buchang said it will continue its collaboration with JUSPEACE following the UNESCO event, introducing new desserts to global consumers and K-pop fans. The company said JUSPEACE will launch a new fundraising campaign called "Heritage In Peace" and promote the cause of protecting global heritage sites among the public and companies. Buchang will be an official sponsor of the campaign.

“It is deeply meaningful for us to participate as an official partner in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in Korea for the first time," a Buchang Bakery official said.

"We hope this will be a meaningful project that not only introduces Korean dessert culture and K-food’s competitiveness to the delegations from around the world but delivers the value of protecting world heritage alongside JUSPEACE,"

Buchang drew attention from international guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, last October, where its walnut cakes were served at state dinners.