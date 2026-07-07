Paik’s Coffee, a popular low-cost coffee franchise operated by Korean culinary giant Theborn Korea, unveiled a comprehensive brand identity overhaul Tuesday as part of an aggressive push into international markets.

The centerpiece of the rebranding is a transition from Korean-language signage to a logo with English script saying "Paik’s DABANG." The strategic shift is designed to enhance brand recognition among international consumers and ensure visual consistency as the franchise expands into new territories.

The commercial rollout begins next month. Theborn Korea, helmed by celebrity chef and CEO Paik Jong-won, confirmed it will open its first flagship Tokyo location in August 2026, with a second Japanese outlet slated to open by the end of the year. The company is also doing feasibility studies and creating localized business models to enter other major markets, including China, Taiwan and the United States.

Company officials noted that use of the romanized Korean word "dabang" — an older term for a traditional coffee house — was intentional. By retaining the word, the brand aims to export Korea’s distinct, everyday coffee culture while boosting its appeal abroad. The revamped logo also integrates a sleek, coffee-bean-shaped "P" with a softened typeface and a brighter color palette, balancing modernity with the franchise's established domestic image evoking neighborhood familiarity.

To mitigate friction for domestic franchise owners, Paik’s Coffee will subsidize the sequential replacement of store signage nationwide. The corporate refresh also coincides with the lead-up to the brand’s 20th anniversary, which will feature a rollout of celebratory menu items and consumer loyalty events.

"This overhaul is about laying the infrastructural groundwork to introduce Paik’s DABANG to a broader global audience," a company official said. "Starting with our Tokyo debut, we intend to position our signature blend of affordability and approachability as a competitive asset in the global beverage sector."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.