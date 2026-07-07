Hyundai Steel is stepping up its push into the European market, using a customer event held alongside the World Rally Championship (WRC) Greece Rally to reassure key clients on supply stability, trade compliance and its low-carbon steel strategy.

The company said Tuesday it hosted its Customers Day event during the WRC Greece Rally, bringing together major European customers to strengthen partnerships and showcase its latest steel technologies.

Hyundai Steel said the meeting focused on the reliability of its automotive steel supply, its readiness to respond to the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and newly revised tariff-rate quota (TRQ) rules, as well as its portfolio of high-value steel products.

The company said it explained how it plans to respond to the EU's updated steel TRQ system, which took effect this month.

It also said it emphasized its commitment to prioritizing shipments for key customers despite growing uncertainty surrounding global trade regulations, with the goal of maintaining a stable supply of steel products.

Hyundai Steel said customers responded positively to its carbon emissions data management system, which is designed to meet disclosure requirements under the CBAM framework.

The company said the system enables it to provide the carbon emissions information increasingly requested by global automakers.

Hyundai Steel also highlighted its production of lower-carbon steel sheets through what it said is the world's first electric arc furnace and blast furnace hybrid process.

The company promoted its third-generation automotive steel and other high-value products as part of its strategy to expand demand in Europe.

A Hyundai Steel official said the event provided an opportunity to demonstrate the company's technological competitiveness and its ability to respond proactively to evolving global trade regulations.

The official said Hyundai Steel will continue expanding opportunities to engage customers and strengthen partnerships across major global markets.

The company defines its lower-carbon steel sheets as products that reduce carbon emissions by more than 20 percent compared with its conventional blast furnace steel sheets, based on cradle-to-gate emissions.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.