Hankook Tire retains top spot in German EV tire test for 2nd year

Hankook Tire has claimed the top spot in a leading German comparison of all-season electric vehicle (EV) tires for the second consecutive year, bolstering its push to expand its presence in Europe's fast-growing EV market.

The company said Tuesday that its iON FlexClimate all-season electric vehicle tire ranked first overall in the 2026 electric vehicle all-season tire test conducted by German automotive magazine Auto Bild.

The evaluation compared eight global tire brands in the 215/55 R18 size using Kia's EV3 electric SUV.

The tires were tested across dry, wet and snowy road conditions, with braking, handling, mileage, rolling resistance and driving noise among the categories assessed.

Hankook Tire said the iON FlexClimate delivered the strongest overall performance while demonstrating superior durability.

The company said the tire was the only product in the test designed exclusively for EVs.

It also said the tire earned the highest scores for wet-road braking, handling and cornering performance.

The tire also recorded an estimated service life of 54,560 kilometers, outperforming competing products from other global brands, according to the company.

The iON FlexClimate is part of Hankook Tire's iON lineup, which the company describes as the world's first full lineup of tires developed exclusively for EVs.

The tire also carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification required for winter tire recognition in Europe.

Hankook Tire said the product incorporates its proprietary iON Innovative Technology to balance grip, handling, energy efficiency, mileage and low road noise while delivering stable performance throughout the year.

The company said the iON FlexClimate also finished first in Auto Bild's electric vehicle all-season tire test last year.

Other products in the iON lineup have also received recognition in Europe, including the iON evo performance tire, which has earned Auto Bild's highest rating for three consecutive years since 2023, according to Hankook Tire.

The company said it will continue developing new EV tire technologies through its global research and development network, including Technoplex, Hankook Technodome and Hankook Technoring.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.