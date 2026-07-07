Dongwha Electrolyte, an affiliate of Korea's Dongwha Enterprise, said Tuesday it has clinched a supply contract with a major global battery manufacturer to provide electrolyte for energy storage systems (ESS).

Under the terms of the agreement, production will take place at Dongwha’s manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, before being shipped directly to the client’s localized production sites. The company declined to disclose the financial value of the deal or the identity of the buyer, citing a strict nondisclosure agreement.

Electrolyte is a critical liquid chemical component that facilitates the movement of lithium ions within a battery, serving as a core building block for both electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage. ESS units function as large-capacity batteries designed to harvest and store electricity from power grids or renewable sources, such as solar and wind, for later deployment.

The contract marks a significant operational pivot for Dongwha’s Tennessee footprint.

While the Clarksville plant previously focused entirely on supplying electrolyte for battery electric vehicles and other eco-friendly automotive applications, the facility will now add ESS-grade electrolyte to its active assembly lines. Management noted that the expansion effectively rounds out the plant's product portfolio across the battery industry’s two primary demand sectors.

The U.S. deal follows a similar milestone Dongwha achieved last year, when it secured a customer purchase-guarantee arrangement with another global battery firm for ESS-grade electrolyte manufactured at its facility in Malaysia. Company officials emphasized that the latest Tennessee contract secures a crucial, recurring revenue base in the stationary storage segment — an asset class the broader battery sector increasingly views as a vital buffer and growth engine amid the current cooling of global EV demand.

Moving forward, Dongwha Electrolyte said it intends to leverage its enhanced competitiveness in the fast-growing ESS market to build a highly diversified, recession-resistant portfolio capable of leading the global materials industry.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.