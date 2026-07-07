Baemin teams up with Seoul to tackle loneliness through food campaign

Baemin, Korea's largest food delivery platform, is turning mealtime into a tool for social connection, launching a new campaign with the Seoul Metropolitan Government aimed at helping young adults identify and overcome loneliness.

Woowa Brothers, the operator of Baemin, said Tuesday it launched the "Meal Mate Test" campaign for Seoul residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s as part of its partnership with the city to address loneliness and social isolation.

The campaign follows an agreement signed in December 2024 under Seoul's "Loneliness-Free Seoul" initiative.

The company said it has worked with the city since last year on promotions tied to Baemin's pickup service to encourage socially isolated residents to leave their homes, attracting about 140,000 participants.

The Meal Mate Test is based on Seoul's self-assessment questionnaire for loneliness and social isolation.

Participants answer questions about their food ordering habits, dining preferences and how they unwind after a tiring day to identify their eating style and level of social isolation.

Customers who complete the test will receive a 2,000-won ($1.3) coupon on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who share the event page will be entered into a drawing to receive a 5,000-won pickup coupon.

The campaign runs through Tuesday, July 15, and is available through a banner in the Baemin app.

The event page also introduces several Seoul programs designed to reduce loneliness, including the "Hello Loneliness 120 Call Center," which provides telephone counseling, the "365 Seoul Challenge," which encourages participation in cultural and sports activities, and the "Seoul Mind Convenience Store," where residents can receive counseling and join community programs.

Kim Joong-hyun, head of sustainability management at Woowa Brothers, said the campaign was designed to use the platform's services to help prevent social problems.

He said the company will continue working with public institutions to support healthier communities and bring greater warmth to people's daily lives.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.