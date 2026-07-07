Agoda fined $1.7 mil. for hidden fees, obscure refund policies

Korea’s media and communications regulator said Monday that it fined Agoda, a global travel booking platform, 2.42 billion won ($1.7 million) for failing to clearly disclose critical financial terms, including cancellation fees and hidden surcharges, to its users.

The Korea Media and Communications Commission (KMCC) characterized the platform’s practices as a violation of the country’s Telecommunications Business Act. Following a sweeping investigation launched in September 2024, regulators concluded that Agoda had systematically obscured vital pricing information, potentially causing substantial financial harm to consumers booking flights and hotel accommodations.

According to the commission, Agoda intentionally buried ticket refund conditions and change fees behind irrelevant hyperlinks labeled "Baggage Allowance and Policy," rather than displaying them on the primary booking interface. This design effectively prevented travelers from understanding their financial liabilities prior to purchase.

The regulator also took aim at Agoda’s "Pay Later" feature. While the platform displayed a "current rate" that excluded future surcharges, customers selecting to delay payment were later hit with backend adjustments of up to 5 percent. To further complicate matters, Agoda billed these final amounts in foreign currencies or masked the increases under ambiguous terms like "5% adjustment included," making it exceedingly difficult for consumers to discern the actual cost in local currency.

In addition to the financial penalty, regulator issued a strict corrective order requiring Agoda to fundamentally restructure its operational procedures to ensure that final totals, refund rules and processing fees are conspicuously displayed.

"At a time when international travel is surging, digital platforms must provide clear, unambiguous disclosures regarding costs and contractual obligations," KMCC Chairman Kim Jong-cheol said.

He added that the agency will maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward corporate practices that distort rational consumer choice.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.