Advertising firm Innocean has appointed Lee Il-sup, former director of Apple Korea, as the new CEO of its digital marketing subsidiary, D-Plan360.

Lee is a digital marketing specialist with more than 25 years of experience, leading marketing and advertising businesses at major global companies. His expertise spans brand strategy, performance marketing and advertising technology.

At Apple Korea, Lee led the firm’s search advertising business, overseeing the launch and expansion of the relevant business here. Previously, as chief marketing officer at GM Korea, he spearheaded large-scale brand campaigns and the carmaker's digital transformation initiatives.

He has also held leadership positions at WiderPlanet and Yahoo Overture where he gained extensive experience in advertising platforms, performance marketing and sales organization management.

Innocean said Lee's broad industry experience and data-driven marketing expertise are expected to strengthen D-Plan360's competitiveness and accelerate the firm’s expansion into new growth areas in media, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Lee is the right leader to enhance D-Plan360's business competitiveness, drawing on his experience at global companies and in the digital advertising industry," an Innocean official said. "We expect his data-driven strategy and execution capabilities to take the company's growth to the next level."

Lee said he will further develop D-Plan360 into an organization that delivers both customer value and business performance by leveraging its strengths in media and data.

"We will expand business synergies through Innocean's global network, while actively exploring new AI-driven growth opportunities," he said.

D-Plan360 is a digital marketing company acquired by Innocean in 2023 to strengthen its media marketing services. The company provides end-to-end media solutions, including media strategy, campaign execution, audience targeting and performance analysis.

The firm’s core competency lies in media representation services, complemented by integrated campaign capabilities spanning both brand marketing and performance marketing.