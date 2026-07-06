Chaevi expands highway fast-charging network as EV demand grows in Korea

Chaevi is rapidly expanding its high-speed electric vehicle (EV) charging network along Korea’s highways, positioning itself at the center of a surge in EV adoption and a growing push for more seamless long-distance charging.

The company said Monday it began operating eight rapid chargers on July 1 at Chilseo Service Area (westbound) and Geochang Service Area (eastbound), with broader nationwide deployment set to follow.

By the end of July, Chaevi plans to activate 117 additional chargers across 24 locations, and an extra 21 chargers at three sites later this year, totaling 138 units at 27 highway service areas across the regions of Gwangju and South Jeolla, Daegu and North Gyeongsang, and Busan and South Gyeongsang.

Of the new units, 85 are compatible with the North American Charging Standard, allowing Tesla drivers to charge without adapters.

The rollout comes as Korea’s EV market continues to expand sharply. The trade ministry said EV sales reached 35,416 units in May, up 65.4 percent from a year earlier.

From January to May, cumulative EV sales totaled 162,026 units, more than doubling compared with the same period last year.

In a milestone for the domestic auto market, Tesla’s Model Y topped monthly vehicle sales in May with 8,762 units, marking the first time an electric vehicle has led Korea’s passenger car market.

Chaevi said rising fuel costs and sustained high oil prices are expected to accelerate the shift toward electric vehicles, increasing demand for more accessible charging infrastructure.

The company said its highway rollout is part of a Korea Expressway Corp. project to expand EV charging infrastructure, in which Chaevi was selected as an operator for three regional zones covering major highway corridors.

Chaevi also introduced its Plug and Charge system, which allows drivers to start charging simply by connecting the cable, with authentication and payment processed automatically.

The company said the system reduces the need for mobile apps or membership cards, streamlining the charging experience for long-distance travelers.

The company said that it is continuing to develop high-speed charging technologies and expand its nationwide network as part of its long-term growth strategy.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.