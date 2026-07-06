Baskin-Robbins is deepening its push into digital commerce through a new partnership with food delivery platform Baemin, as the ice cream chain seeks to strengthen customer engagement with exclusive products, promotions and social initiatives.

The company said Monday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Woowa Brothers, the operator of Baemin, to expand long-term collaboration across digital channels.

The agreement was signed at Woowa Brothers' headquarters in Seoul, with Yoon Moon-geon, head of commerce marketing at Baskin-Robbins Korea, and Kim Ji-hoon, head of business at Woowa Brothers, attending the ceremony.

The partnership is aimed at responding to rapidly changing consumer behavior as more customers engage with brands through digital platforms.

The companies said they will cooperate on product development, promotional campaigns and marketing initiatives while expanding customer experiences within the Baemin platform.

As part of the agreement, Baskin-Robbins will offer exclusive benefits on a regular basis to members of Baemin Club, the platform's subscription program.

The company is already offering its Baemin-exclusive "Square Crunch Pack" and will launch another exclusive flavor, "Sweet and Salty Pop Pop Choco Beach," on Thursday.

The flavor, featuring blue salty vanilla, chocolate and popping candy, will be available through the Baemin app and at Baskin-Robbins stores nationwide.

The companies also plan to introduce limited-edition merchandise, including a food container called "Meogeul Bok Dameul Tong," in phases.

Beyond commercial promotions, the partnership will include joint marketing for Baskin-Robbins' consumer participation campaign, the "Great Taste Contest."

Baskin-Robbins also said it will participate in Woowa Brothers' Baemin Vacation Meal Box donation program, which supports children from vulnerable communities during school breaks.

A Baskin-Robbins official said the partnership will allow the company to provide customers with more convenient and differentiated services while strengthening its digital commerce capabilities through broader collaborations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.