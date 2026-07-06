Audi Korea said Monday it will host German football powerhouse FC Bayern Munich in Korea as part of the club's global preseason Audi Summer Tour 2026.

The annual preseason program, jointly organized by Audi and Bayern Munich since 2014, combines football with customer engagement events and brand experiences. Celebrating its 10th edition this year, the tour will take place from Aug. 1 to 8 in Korea and Hong Kong.

The Korea leg of the tour will feature a friendly match between Bayern Munich and Jeju SK FC at Jeju World Cup Stadium on Aug. 4.

Bayern Munich, Germany's most successful Bundesliga club, is expected to attract local football fans with a rare appearance in Korea.

Audi, which has been a key partner of Bayern Munich since 2002, said the tour reflects its strategy of strengthening customer engagement in Korea through global sports marketing.

"We are very pleased to present a match featuring one of the world's top football clubs here in Jeju," said Steve Cloete, executive director of Audi Korea.

"Through the Audi Summer Tour 2026, we look forward to offering a more special and memorable brand experience to our customers and fans in Korea. Building on initiatives such as Audi Open Haus and Audiventure, we will continue to expand customer engagement through showroom events themed around the Audi Summer Tour.”

Separately, Audi Korea will operate its nationwide dealerships under the Audi Summer Tour theme from July 6 through Aug. 31.

Customers visiting official showrooms will be able to participate in football-themed events and test-drive programs, with prizes and other brand experience opportunities available.

Information on the Audi Summer Tour 2026 and related showroom events is available through the myAudiworld app, Audi Korea's website and its official social media channels.