Tesla’s price hike sparks call for regulatory framework

Tesla Korea’s decision to raise electric vehicle (EV) prices shortly after qualifying for the government subsidy program has sparked calls for tougher safeguards to prevent automakers from exploiting public incentives and undermining their intended purpose.

Critics argue that carmakers receiving subsidies should be required to maintain stable pricing for a certain period to ensure that taxpayer-funded benefits reach consumers instead of boosting corporate profits.

The controversy erupted Wednesday after Tesla Korea increased its prices across several models. A day earlier, the government announced the automakers and models eligible for this year's EV subsidy program. The Model 3 Long Range increased by 7 million won ($4,575), while prices for other models rose by about 3 million won to 5 million won.

The timing triggered an immediate public backlash with consumers criticizing Tesla for raising prices as soon as subsidy eligibility was confirmed.

This year’s subsidy program evaluates manufacturers on a broad range of criteria, including technological competitiveness, contributions to supply chain development, environmental performance, after-sales service and safety management.

Some analysts had expected Tesla to face disadvantages because it lacks domestic production facilities and contributes relatively little to Korea’s manufacturing supply chain.

Nevertheless, the U.S. automaker secured subsidy eligibility. Chinese rival BYD, meanwhile, failed to meet the government’s comprehensive evaluation standards and was excluded.

Tesla has attributed the increases to higher exchange rates and rising raw material costs. However, critics note that the company has repeatedly cited the same reasons since April, making the explanation less convincing.

Automakers are entitled to determine pricing based on their business strategies. Government subsidies, however, are designed to accelerate EV adoption and reduce consumers’ purchasing costs — not to protect manufacturers’ profit margins.

If companies repeatedly raise prices immediately after subsidy decisions are announced, industry officials warn it could compromise the policy’s fundamental purpose.

The debate is particularly sensitive because Tesla imports most of the vehicles it sells in Korea from its factories in China. Although Korean suppliers participate in Tesla’s global supply chain by providing certain components, the company’s direct contribution to domestic production and employment remains limited.

The government is moving to strengthen oversight to prevent abuse of the subsidy system.

However, industry officials said this is not enough. They argue policymakers should consider introducing measures requiring manufacturers to maintain price stability for a specified period following subsidy announcements.

Tesla Korea maintains that rising costs driven by exchange rate fluctuations and higher raw material prices necessitated the latest price adjustments.

“Carmakers should be regulated under a stricter rule to prevent the recurrence of a similar price hike and preserve the subsidy policy’s original objective of easing consumers’ financial burden,” an auto industry official said.