APR, Amorepacific shine in Amazon Prime Day promotion event

Korean beauty giants APR and Amorepacific shined during Amazon's major discount event in the United States and Europe, topping search rankings and posting sharp year-on-year sales growth.

According to APR on Friday, its flagship beauty brand Medicube topped Amazon's trending search rankings across all product categories in the United States during the June 23-26 discount event, outperforming the iPad, Lego and AirPods. The brand climbed from ninth place a year earlier.

The brand's Zero Pore Pad topped the Beauty & Personal Care and Toners & Astringents categories. Its Collagen Jelly Cream and PDRN Pink Peptide Ampoule were also among the most popular picks during the event.

The company said its overall sales during the e-commerce giant’s annual event hit record levels. Eleven Medicube product types entered Amazon Prime Day’s top 100 bestsellers in the beauty category this year, the highest number among K-beauty brands available on the platform.

Medicube also gained traction in Europe following its Amazon launch in the United Kingdom late last year and subsequent expansion into Germany, Spain, Italy and France. During the Amazon Prime Day Europe event, the brand placed an average of seven products on each country's top 100 bestsellers list.

“This promotion reaffirmed our solid brand popularity in the U.S. while confirming high consumer demand for Medicube in Europe," an APR official said.

Amorepacific, which owns Laneige, Cosrx, Illiyoon and Aestura, saw its overall sales in the U.S. jump 20 percent from previous year during Amazon Prime Day. Laneige’s lipcare items secured 1st and 2nd ranks in Lip Balm category while Illiyoon’s U.S. sales spiked 197 percent from previous year.

The company’s sales in Europe saw a 22 percent year-on-year jump during the event.