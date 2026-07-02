PHOTO AKTC at Yeongwol mayor's inauguration

Yeongwol County Mayor Kim Gil-soo, second from right, poses with Almonty Korea Tungsten Corp. (AKTC) Operations Superintendent Byun Seung-min, left, and AKTC CEO Office Manager Beatriz Rendo, second from left, during Kim's inauguration ceremony at the Yeongwol Culture and Arts Center in Gangwon Province, Wednesday. AKTC operates the Sangdong mine in Yeongwol where it produces tungsten and molybdenum ores, which are key minerals in the defense, semiconductor, aerospace, steel, medical and other manufacturing industries. AKTC has recruited 45 percent of its employees from Yeongwol and other parts of the province and plans to expand its workforce from 107 to 140 by the end of this year. Courtesy of AKTC