Global fried chicken restaurant franchise company Genesis BBQ has debuted in India, opening two locations in the southern city of Bengaluru.

The company said Thursday its HSR Layout and Koramangala branches opened on June 26 through its partnership with a local company under a master franchise deal. Genesis BBQ said it will expand its Indian market to other cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai and Vellore.

Bengaluru, according to Genesis BBQ, is one of India’s hubs for IT and startups, along with young consumers.

HSR Layout is in a premium commercial district and in the vicinity of IT business districts, including Electronic City, Sarjapur Road and Outer Ring Road. The company said the area also has a large population of those in their 20s to 40s with high incomes.

Koramangala is nestled in the largest dining and commercial hub in Bengaluru, according to the Korean firm. A variety of global dining brands and trendy restaurants are concentrated in the area, which made it an ideal location for Genesis BBQ to promote itself to local consumers.

Both stores will operate as quick-service restaurants to cater to the dining needs of young professionals and families. The HSR Layout branch has 90 seats within a 232-square-meter space, while the Koramangala branch features 60 seats across 172 square meters. Both locations are designed as casual dining spaces where local consumers can enjoy K-food at affordable prices.

All chicken dishes at the new restaurants are certified with JAKIM, a Malaysian halal label. Considering the unique characteristics of the Indian market, which has a large vegetarian consumer base, the restaurants also offer meat-free options, such as vegetarian burgers and golden cauliflower, reinforcing a localization strategy that reflects local religion, culture and dietary habits.

Genesis BBQ sees the country of 1.4 billion people and rapid growth in the dining industry as a promising environment for its global expansion. The popularity of Korean content in India, including K-foods, helped propel the company's debut there.

“India is one of the core global markets with high growth potential. Based on our menus and operational strategies that reflect local consumers' food culture and lifestyle, we will promote K-chicken and accelerate our global market expansion," a Genesis BBQ official said.