Samsung Epis Holdings opens 1st overseas R&D center in Beijing

Samsung Epis Holdings, the holding company overseeing Samsung's biopharmaceutical investments, officially opened its China Research & Development Center Tuesday, marking the launch of its first overseas research and development (R&D) base.

The company held an opening ceremony in Beijing's Changping District for the new center, registered locally as Samsung Bioepis, and began full-scale research operations, according to a company statement.

The Beijing center was established as a field-specialized unit to build a technology platform centered on antibody-drug conjugates — a class of cancer treatment that pairs a targeting antibody with a cytotoxic drug through a chemical linker, allowing the drug to attack cancer cells more precisely while limiting side effects to healthy tissue — and to strengthen the company's capabilities in new drug development.

Changping District is home to the Zhongguancun Life Science Park, a biotechnology hub, and sits near Peking University and Tsinghua University, giving the site access to strong research infrastructure and talent, the company said.

"With the opening of our China R&D center, our global R&D network has taken its first step," Samsung Epis Holdings CEO Kim Kyung-ah said at the ceremony.

"We will work to closely cooperate with China's bio ecosystem and continue expanding new business areas, including the discovery of innovative drug candidates."

Samsung Epis Holdings was spun off from Samsung Biologics in November 2025 as a pure holding company overseeing Samsung Bioepis, the biosimilar drug developer, and other biotech subsidiaries.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.