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Renault Korea's June sales plunge 45 % on weak demand

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
A Reunault vehicle is on display at NextRise 2026 in Seoul, June 21. Courtesy of Renault Korea

A Reunault vehicle is on display at NextRise 2026 in Seoul, June 21. Courtesy of Renault Korea

Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of France's Renault S.A., said Wednesday its June sales plunged from a year earlier due to weak demand in both the domestic and overseas markets.

The automaker sold 4,651 vehicles last month, down 45.7 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a release.

Domestic sales dropped 32.2 percent on-year to 3,400 units last month, while overseas sales tumbled 45.7 percent to 4,651 units.

Renault Korea's cumulative sales in the first half of this year reached 33,384 units, down a sharp 29 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic sales fell 24.5 percent on-year to 21,187 units in the first six months of this year, while exports dived 35.7 percent to 12,197 units.