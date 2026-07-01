Renault Korea's June sales plunge 45 % on weak demand

Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of France's Renault S.A., said Wednesday its June sales plunged from a year earlier due to weak demand in both the domestic and overseas markets.

The automaker sold 4,651 vehicles last month, down 45.7 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a release.

Domestic sales dropped 32.2 percent on-year to 3,400 units last month, while overseas sales tumbled 45.7 percent to 4,651 units.

Renault Korea's cumulative sales in the first half of this year reached 33,384 units, down a sharp 29 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic sales fell 24.5 percent on-year to 21,187 units in the first six months of this year, while exports dived 35.7 percent to 12,197 units.