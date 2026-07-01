Kia said Wednesday its global sales increased nearly 10 percent in June from a year earlier, driven by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The Korean automaker sold 295,720 vehicles worldwide last month, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

The Sportage SUV remained the company's best-selling model, with 54,058 units sold, followed by the Seltos SUV with 35,007 units and the K4 compact sedan with 22,373 units.

Overseas sales rose 7.6 percent on-year to 240,259 units in June, while domestic sales jumped 18.6 percent to 54,508 units.

For the first half of the year, Kia sold a record 1.63 million vehicles globally, marking its highest-ever first-half sales.