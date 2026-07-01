The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday reaffirmed the economic value of the Korea-United States alliance on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence, while pledging to further strengthen its job platform connecting U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) veterans with Korean companies.

In reaffirming the economic ties between Seoul and Washington, the business organization held the ROK-U.S. Cooperative Event for the USFK Job Platform as part of the U.S. government's Freedom 250 initiative, underscoring the two countries' commitment to deepening economic cooperation.

The initiative is a public-private campaign commemorating the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and celebrating its founding ideals, including freedom and democracy. KCCI said its USFK Job Platform echoes those values by helping U.S. military veterans build new careers with Korean companies.

KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won, Korea’s Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation (KUSAF) President Leem Ho-young, James Heller, charge d’affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, USFK Strategic Planning Wartime Deputy Brig. Gen. Aaron Heick, American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman James Kim, Seoul Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice Chairman Lee Hyung-hee and other officials from the two countries attended the event.

"The USFK Job Platform shows that the Korea-U.S. alliance is a living partnership that extends beyond job security and the economy," Chey said. "KCCI will continue its efforts to help the platform become a practical success model for the Korea-U.S. economic alliance."

The platform was launched in April in partnership with KUSAF to facilitate job matching between former USFK service members and Korean companies in the U.S. It started with 21 companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, SK On, Hyundai Motor and Kia, with the recent addition of eight more companies — SK Ecoplant, Samsung C&T and Hyundai E&C, HS Hyosung, Hankook Tire, HL Mando, LIG D&A and NOROO Paint.

During the ceremony, KUSAF presented a plaque of appreciation to SK Ecoplant, which became the first company to hire a veteran through the platform.

"The first successful placement is a meaningful milestone that demonstrates the platform's potential," Leem said. "We hope this case will encourage more companies to join the initiative and create more success stories."

As the new companies join, the platform has expanded its coverage to the construction, manufacturing, energy and mobility sectors. The platform currently features around 500 job postings, offering veterans a wide range of employment opportunities.