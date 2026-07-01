Hyundai Motor's global sales down in June on weaker demand

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday its global sales declined from a year earlier in June, weighed down by weaker demand both at home and overseas.

Korea's largest automaker sold 338,313 vehicles worldwide in June, down 5.9 percent from the same month last year.

Overseas sales fell 5.8 percent on-year to 280,081 units, while domestic sales declined 6.2 percent to 58,232 units.

In the first half of the year, Hyundai Motor sold 1.96 million vehicles globally, down 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said sales are expected to gradually recover, supported by the launch of the facelifted Grandeur flagship sedan last month and the planned release of the redesigned Avante compact sedan in the second half of the year.