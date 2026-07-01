HS Hyosung marks 2nd anniversary, eyes next growth phase

HS Hyosung marked its second founding anniversary with a commemorative event on Tuesday, pledging to build on its industrial heritage while accelerating growth in advanced materials and future businesses. HS Hyosung is the conglomerate spun off from Hyosung Group in 2024.

The anniversary ceremony, held at the company’s headquarters in Mapo District, Seoul, reflected on its achievements since spinning off from Hyosung Group and outlined its next phase of growth.

In his keynote speech, Chairman Kim Kyoo-young, the group’s first non-owner chief in its 60-year history, called on employees to achieve a competitive edge across technology, quality, service and execution, while stressing that customer-centric innovation should remain the foundation of all business activities.

“We must reflect on how far we have come while reaffirming the direction ahead. We need to fully embrace our slogan, ‘Value, Together,’ and achieve a decisive competitive edge through overwhelming depth and scale,” he said.

“We must build customer trust by delivering clear differentiation across technology, quality, service and execution. With the customer as the starting point of everything we do, we must achieve a truly customer-centric competitive advantage.”

Kim noted that the company had exceeded market expectations, stabilizing the business in just two years after the separation, compared with forecasts of more than three years, thanking the management and employees.

Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang also expressed appreciation for employees' contributions, crediting them with helping the newly established company achieve a stable transition in just two years and particularly recognizing 429 long-serving employees for their dedication.

Cho introduced Heritage DNA as a guiding principle to navigate an increasingly uncertain global business environment, carrying forward Hyosung’s decades-long industrial legacy while reinforcing core fundamentals such as safety, quality and accountability.

HS Hyosung said it is positioning this year’s anniversary as a turning point for the next phase of growth. The group has strengthened its core businesses, including tire cord, carbon fiber, aramid and airbag materials, while reinforcing capabilities in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, mobility and global supply chain management.

It also has been securing new growth drivers by supplying high-value materials to emerging sectors such as defense, aerospace and environmentally friendly industries.