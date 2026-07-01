GM Korea's June sales rise 6.6% on robust overseas demand

GM Korea, the Korean unit of General Motors, said Wednesday its global sales rose in June from a year earlier, driven by strong overseas demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs)

The automaker sold 48,134 vehicles worldwide last month, up 6.6 percent from a year earlier.

Overseas sales rose 7.3 percent on-year to 47,085 units last month, while domestic sales dropped 18 percent to 1,049 units.

The Trax Crossover SUV was the company's bestselling model overseas, with 30,503 units sold, followed by the Trailblazer SUV at 16,582 units.

In the first half of the year, GM Korea's cumulative global sales increased 10.5 percent from a year earlier to 275,523 units.

Domestic sales declined 35.1 percent to 5,271 units, while overseas sales shot up 12.0 percent to 270,252 units.