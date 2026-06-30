SK Chemicals boosts decorative film flexibility with new SKYPEL material

SK Chemicals has introduced a highly durable, flexible decorative sheet for furniture and architectural finishes, part of a strategic push to deepen its presence in the home interior market.

The company said Tuesday it developed a flexible decorative film using its elastic material SKYPEL in collaboration with Toray Advanced Materials. Hansol Homedeco applied the material to its existing Story Film product, improving processability and installation performance.

The upgraded sheet retains the high gloss, transparency and color clarity of GAG PET films, which are widely used in premium furniture and interior finishing. GAG PET is a composite sheet material based on glycol-modified amorphous polyester that is valued for its visual clarity and surface quality.

SK Chemicals said the key improvement comes from integrating SKYPEL, a thermoplastic polyester elastomer that combines rubber-like flexibility with the strength of engineering plastics. The material is known for heat resistance, mechanical strength, impact resistance and chemical stability.

By adding SKYPEL to the existing structure, the new Story Film can better adhere to curved or angular surfaces without lifting or deformation, the company said. The result is a more seamless finish that allows consistent design across flat and curved surfaces.

The companies said the project combines capabilities across the value chain, from base materials to intermediate films and finished products, aiming to improve both performance and real-world usability.

SK Chemicals supplies SKYPEL, Toray Advanced Materials contributes film production technology, and Hansol Homedeco integrates the materials into its upgraded Story Film product.

A Hansol Homedeco official said the integration of material and film technologies has improved both processing and installation quality, adding that broader use across different design environments is expected.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.