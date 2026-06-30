SAP Korea to host AI Tour event focused on autonomous enterprise strategy

SAP Korea will host its annual SAP NOW AI Tour Korea event on July 14 at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, the enterprise software company said Tuesday.

The conference brings together SAP clients, partners and industry tech leaders to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming core corporate workflows. This year’s program centers on SAP’s Autonomous Enterprise strategy, underpinned by its Business AI Platform and Autonomous Suite — tools designed to leverage decades of corporate data into automated, high-precision operations.

Jan Bungert, SAP’s chief revenue officer for Business Data Cloud and Business AI, will deliver the keynote address to outline the multinational’s road map for fully automated business operations. Ha Kyung-nam, a senior executive at SAP Korea, will follow with a presentation on why companies must transition AI from a supplementary tool into a core execution mechanism.

The event will feature digital transformation case studies from prominent Korean conglomerates. Highlighting practical applications of SAP's cloud and AI-driven S/4HANA ERP platform, guest speakers include Park Jun-gi, head of LG Innotek's next-generation ERP team; Park Jun-ho, group leader at Samsung Electro-Mechanics; and Ji Ki-sung, vice president at Samsung SDS.

The afternoon program will branch into four specialized technical tracks covering end-to-end operational innovation, AI and data integration, industry-specific use cases and post-implementation support services. Attendees will also have access to an "Agent Lab" to build and test custom AI agents in real time.

"As the industry shifts toward agentic AI, a company's competitive edge will hinge on its ability to anchor AI within a precise business context to deliver tangible outcomes," SAP Korea Managing Director Mary Shinn said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.