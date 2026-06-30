PHOTO Hyundai Motor's cutting-edge maintenance facility

Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon delivers a speech during an opening ceremony of the carmaker's new High-Tech Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. The facility will serve as a major vehicle maintenance facility for the carmaker's customers in the southern part of the province. Its total floor area spans roughly 51,500 square meters. Hyundai Motor plans to transform the facility as a maintenance center particularly designed for advanced, high-level repair services in an era of electrification and software-defined vehicles. Courtesy of Hyundai Motor