LS Electric, KAIST open joint research center to develop next-generation power technology

LS Electric and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) opened a joint research center Monday aimed at developing technology to lead the global power equipment market, the company said.

The opening ceremony was held at KAIST's main campus in Yuseong District, Daejeon, with LS Electric Executive Vice President Ahn Gil-young, who oversees production and research and business development, and KAIST Senior Vice President Kim Kyung-soo among those attending.

Through the center, the two organizations plan to jointly develop high-value power solutions aimed at overcoming technical barriers in the global market, while also building a pipeline of specialized engineering talent through joint research and training programs.

The center will focus on five areas: next-generation high-efficiency power conversion, direct current power distribution, artificial intelligence (AI)-based design optimization, fault diagnosis technology to improve equipment reliability and next-generation cooling technology. These fields are considered central to a broader shift in the power industry driven by the expansion of AI data centers and renewable energy.

"If KAIST's world-class research capabilities combine with LS Electric's leading technology, we can set a new global standard for power technology," Ahn said, adding that the partnership would help secure the company's position in the global power market.

Kim said the center would serve as a base for securing core technologies to lead Korea's future power industry and for cultivating talent in the field.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.