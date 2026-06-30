Hyundai Motor set to open advanced service center in Gyeonggi Province

Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it will open a new vehicle service center in Gyeonggi Province this week, featuring automated maintenance systems to improve service efficiency and diagnostic capabilities.

The Suwon Hi-Tech Center, located in Yongin, just south of Seoul, spans 51,497 square meters of total floor space across two basement levels and five above-ground floors.

The company held an opening ceremony at the facility one day ahead of its official launch Wednesday.

The center is Hyundai Motor's first to showcase a smart mobility-based automated maintenance system, designed to improve servicing efficiency and reduce customer waiting times.

To automate parts logistics, the facility deploys autonomous mobile robots, guided vehicles and case robots, while an unmanned vehicle lift system transports vehicles to maintenance bays.

Hyundai's remote diagnosis service platform analyzes vehicle data before customers arrive, enabling technicians to prepare for repairs in advance.

The center also strengthens Hyundai's data-driven diagnostic capabilities, operating data and noise, vibration and harshness analysis lab to identify vehicle defects as well as a joint quality analysis center for real-time collaboration with the company's research and development center and headquarters.

During the opening ceremony, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Jang Jae-hoon said the company will strengthen customer service and roll out a new vehicle lineup this year to boost sales amid concerns over weak domestic demand.

"This year, we have a strong new model cycle with vehicles such as the Grandeur and Avante, so we remain competitive compared with our rivals," Jang told reporters at the center. "The effect of attracting customers with new models will continue for the next several years."

Hyundai Motor launched the facelifted flagship sedan Grandeur last month and recently unveiled the fully redesigned compact sedan Avante.

Hyundai's domestic sales totaled 292,836 vehicles in the January-May period, down 11.7 percent from a year earlier. In April, Hyundai was outsold by its affiliate Kia for the first time in the domestic market.