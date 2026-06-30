BMW Korea pins high hopes on iX3 electric SUV

BMW Korea is pinning high hopes on its next-generation flagship electric SUV — the iX3 — as the vehicle is expected to serve as a major sales driver for the premium carmaker.

Deliveries to Korean customers will begin in July. The iX3 is the carmaker’s first mass-produced model built on its Neue Klasse design language. BMW Korea has already achieved preorders of more than 4,500 iX3 vehicles.

The iX3 embodies BMW’s future mobility vision under the new platform. Blending the brand’s heritage with groundbreaking advances in driving dynamics, design and digital technology, the model signals a new direction for premium electric mobility, according to the German automaker.

The new iX3 showcases a progressive design language that harmonizes BMW’s legacy with a futuristic aesthetic. Its streamlined body achieves a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.24, enhancing both efficiency and performance.

The vertically oriented kidney grille reinterprets the styling of the original Neue Klasse models from the 1960s, while illuminated contour lines replace traditional chrome accents to create a distinctive visual identity. A newly simplified BMW emblem further underscores the company’s transition toward the next generation of mobility.

Inside, the cabin adopts a minimalist horizontal layout complemented by a full-length panoramic glass roof, creating a spacious atmosphere. A newly designed steering wheel and ergonomically optimized center display contribute to a futuristic digital cockpit experience, the carmaker said.

The iX3 is powered by four high-performance computing systems, or “superbrains,” responsible for vehicle dynamics, driver assistance, infotainment and core vehicle functions.

Among them, the Heart of Joy control unit manages acceleration, steering and braking in real time through BMW Dynamic Performance Control software, delivering the brand’s signature driving engagement, while at the same time ensuring exceptional stability and cornering performance.

The model is equipped with BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, featuring newly developed cylindrical battery cells that increase energy density by 20 percent while improving charging speed and driving range by up to 30 percent, respectively, under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

As a result, the iX3 delivers a certified driving range of up to 611 kilometers in Korea and 805 kilometers under WLTP testing. During a recent European endurance test, the vehicle recorded a remarkable 1,007.7 kilometers on a single charge.

The iX3's battery can gain approximately 250 kilometers of Korean-certified range in just 10 minutes of charge, while charging from 10 percent to 80 percent takes only about 22 minutes.

In Korea, the iX3 will initially be offered exclusively in the 50 xDrive configuration. The dual-motor powertrain produces 469 horsepower, enabling acceleration from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in only 4.9 seconds. The vehicle’s price starts at 79.9 million won ($51,600).