LG CNS to open interactive tech exhibition at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza

LG CNS, the IT services arm of LG Group, will open a participatory exhibition at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul from July 1-20, the company said Monday.

Organized with the Seoul Business Agency, the exhibition — themed "When Technology Meets People: Connection Leads to the Heart" — uses performances, media installations, talks and hands-on activities to make invisible digital infrastructure tangible to general audiences.

All exhibits are rooted in LG CNS' Brand Experience project, which won four awards at Germany's iF Design Award last year, one of the world's three most prestigious design competitions.

This year, the exhibition concept itself was recognized as a winner in the iF Award's Social Impact Exhibition category.

The show's visual centerpiece is a "Connecting Sphere" — a form that reads as a dot, sphere or heart depending on the viewing angle — symbolizing how technology links people and society in different ways. Displays throughout the venue demonstrate LG CNS' digital technology across sectors including transportation, finance, logistics and e-commerce.

A runway performance pairs an automated guided vehicle — a driverless transport robot — with CieNuS, the company's brand mascot, to illustrate how robotics can merge with fashion and retail experiences. A hologram drama portrays daily life seamlessly integrated with digital technology.

The exhibition also features speaker sessions with artists, neuroscientists and artificial intelligence researchers on how technology shapes creativity and human well-being, along with workshops where visitors can make custom keyrings and mugs using LG CNS' typography and character designs.

"We wanted to present technology not as something distant and complicated, but as something that can be seen and felt in everyday life," an LG CNS official said.

Admission is free. The venue is located in the showroom of the DDP, a landmark cultural complex in central Seoul designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.