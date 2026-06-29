Korea Airports Corp. partners with TMAP to streamline airport parking

The Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) launched a real-time vacant parking spot guidance service Monday at Gimhae International Airport and Cheongju International Airport, using TMAP, Korea's leading mobile navigation platform.

The service covers the P1 and P2 outdoor lots at Gimhae — also known as Busan's main airport — and the second passenger parking lot at Cheongju.

Drivers using TMAP are automatically switched to a "parking mode" upon entering a lot, displaying live availability data without requiring any additional app installation.

KAC developed the data system last year, processing and standardizing vacant-spot information collected through CCTV cameras, LiDAR scanners and ultrasonic sensors already installed across its airport parking facilities. This year, it partnered with T-MAP Mobility — the SK Telecom affiliate that operates the TMAP platform — to integrate that data directly into the navigation app.

The service is the first of its kind among Korean public airports and represents a public-private data-sharing model: a government-owned entity making real-time operational data available to a commercial platform for public benefit.

KAC plans to extend the service to Gimpo Airport's domestic passenger lot No. 1 and Jeju International Airport's P1 lot in 2026, followed by Daegu International Airport's passenger lot in 2027.

"It is significant that we partnered with a private company to deliver a service the public can tangibly experience using airport parking data," a KAC official said.

"We will continue to expand data-driven public-private cooperation to provide innovative services that improve the convenience of airport users."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.