Fried chicken chain bhc expands US footprint with first Virginia restaurant

Korean fried chicken giant bhc is planting its flag in one of the Washington metropolitan area’s busiest commercial hubs, anchoring its latest push into the United States with its first Virginia location.

The chain, operated by Dining Brands Group, said Monday it opened its Arlington location in the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington County, marking its debut in Virginia as the company continues to broaden its North American presence.

The restaurant is located near offices, residential complexes, shopping centers and recreational facilities, with convenient access to the Ballston-MU Metro station.

The company said the area, which borders Washington across the Potomac River, attracts a steady mix of office workers, residents and visitors, making it a strategic location for growth.

The approximately 169-square-meter restaurant offers full-service dining with 32 seats across 15 tables.

Its menu has been tailored to local dining preferences, featuring wing- and tender-based combo meals, chicken sandwiches, Crispy Bun sandwiches, cheese balls and fries.

Reflecting the popularity of dipping sauces among American consumers, the restaurant also offers eight signature sauces exclusive to bhc, including Matchoking, Red King, Bburinkle Mayo and Hot Bburinkle Mayo.

The menu also includes Korean favorites such as tteokbokki (spicy simmered rice cakes) and kimchi fried rice, while platter options combining chicken, side dishes and beverages are designed for customers who prefer sharing meals with family and friends.

Brian Shin, head of bhc USA, said the Arlington restaurant is expected to attract a broad customer base because of its location in a district with strong demand from office workers and families.

He said the company will continue expanding across North America by developing menus and services that reflect local dining habits while introducing more consumers to Korean fried chicken.

The brand currently operates 48 overseas restaurants across eight countries, including the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore. The company entered the U.S. market in 2023 and has expanded through a mix of full-service restaurants, fast-casual outlets and food court locations tailored to local markets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.