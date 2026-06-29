Dachser Korea director named new head of German Chamber of Commerce

The managing director of logistics firm Dachser’s Korean office has been named as the new head of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI).

KGCCI said Monday it appointed Dachser Korea's Christoph Nowak as its new German chairman. Nowak was appointed on Thursday during KGCCI's 45th annual general meeting in Seoul, during which the business lobby group reshuffled its board of directors.

According to KGCCI, Nowak has built up over two decades of global experience in the logistics and supply chain management sectors. Before joining Dachser in 2024, he took key roles in trades with Europe and Asia at supply chain management firm 4flow and global logistics company DB Schenker, both based in Germany.

Nowak also has two years of experience as a director at KGCCI, bolstering trades between the two nations.

The new KGCCI board of directors also welcomed Steffen Trabert, representative director and senior vice president of sales for the Asia-Pacific region at Korber Pharma, as new German vice chairman. Having over 20 years of experience across Asia, he joined Korber Pharma earlier this year. Previously, he served as head of Korea Illies Engineering and a member of Illies Group’s executive committee. KGCCI cited his vast professional tracks across Korea and the Asia-Pacific for his appointment.

KGCCI’s reshuffle also saw new additions to its board of directors. They included the managing directors of TUV SUD Korea, Bayer Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Airbus Korea and Porsche Korea.

“It is a great honor to work alongside such competent leaders who represent diverse industries and bring a wide range of perspectives. I will ensure KGCCI establishes itself as a staunch advocate for our member companies and a trusted bridge connecting the business communities of Korea and Germany," Park Hyun-nam, Korean chairperson of KGCCI and chief country officer of Deutsche Bank Group Korea, said following the appointments.