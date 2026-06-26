Upbit steps onto fairway with KPGA Tour sponsorship

Dunamu, the operator of Korea’s largest digital asset exchange, Upbit, is stepping onto the fairway.

The fintech heavyweight said Friday that it will serve as an official naming sponsor for the 2026 Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) Tour, anchoring its presence with the newly minted "Upbit Long Drive Award."

The corporate sponsorship reflects a broader push by cryptocurrency platforms globally to weave themselves into mainstream sports culture, trading volatile digital charts for the affluent, stable demographics of professional golf.

The season-long award will honor the player who records the highest average driving distance across the entire 2026 tour. By rewarding sheer power combined with sustained accuracy over months of competition, Dunamu is betting that the award will capture the public's imagination while humanizing a brand built on complex blockchain financial architecture.

"The Upbit Long Drive Award celebrates athletes who push boundaries to reach the furthest horizon," a Dunamu representative said Friday. "This closely mirrors Upbit’s own corporate ethos of seeking out new financial frontiers and expanding what is possible."

Beyond the marketing synergy, the partnership underscores how Korea’s corporate titans are increasingly viewing domestic sports as vital battlegrounds for brand loyalty. By connecting with the KPGA’s expanding fan base, Dunamu hopes to transform its image from a specialized crypto-trading portal into a familiar, everyday digital finance ecosystem, proving that in both technology and golf, distance matters.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.