LS vice chairman highlights North America as cornerstone of global growth strategy

LS Group Vice Chairman Myung Roe-hyun underscored North America as central to the company’s global growth strategy, pledging to position the company at the forefront of the global power and energy industry through expanded investment in the region.

During a 10-day visit to the United States beginning June 17, Myung met government officials and key stakeholders and inspected production sites, including the upcoming submarine power cable plant in Virginia, as the group ramps up its North American expansion, aiming to establish global leadership in power and energy.

"North America represents an enormous opportunity, with decades of expansion expected to be driven by artificial intelligence (AI) data center buildouts, aging power grid upgrades and investments in renewable energy infrastructure," Myung said.

"By concentrating the group's resources on our operations across 17 sites in nine U.S. states, including the Virginia submarine cable plant, and ensuring their successful execution, we aim to establish LS as a global leader in the power and energy industry."

On June 18, Myung joined the executives of LS' major U.S. operations — LS GreenLink, LS Electric, LS Mtron and Essex Solutions — for the group’s strategy meeting, before attending a forum on the Korea-U.S. strategic industry and security in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, Myung coordinated efforts to strengthen the company’s position in ultra-high-voltage transformers, subsea cables and power distribution systems and called for deeper localization to turn the U.S.’ tightening trade rules into a competitive edge.

He also met with Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Kang Kyung-wha and senior officials from the U.S. National Security Council and U.S. Trade Representative to share the group’s investments in the country and discuss its role in the evolving global supply chain.

He also called for expanded policy support, including tax incentives and flexible tariff measures.

LS currently operates 17 business sites across nine states in the country and plans to invest $3 billion over the next five years for projects including LS GreenLink’s subsea cable plant in Virginia and LS Electric’s power equipment facility in Utah.

Myung also visited the Virginia cable plant’s construction site, where he urged employees to ensure strict quality and safety standards while minimizing delays to meet construction timelines, noting strong global demand for such infrastructure.

"The global market has shown tremendous interest in this facility, which will play a pivotal role in the development of the U.S. offshore wind industry and the modernization of the power grid," he said.

"We must maintain the highest standards of quality and safety, minimize trial and error, and complete the Virginia submarine cable plant on schedule so it can become a key hub in the global energy transition."

Myung's trip also included stops at the group’s communications cable manufacturing subsidiary, SPSX, headquarters in Atlanta, and LS Automotive’s plant in Monterrey, Mexico, where Myung reviewed production lines and assessed strategies to expand in the North American automotive electronics market.