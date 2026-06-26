Hyundai Motor unveils redesigned AI-driven Avante sedan

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the all new Avante, the eighth-generation version of its best-selling compact sedan, at the 2026 Busan International Mobility Show, marking the global debut of the model that reflects the automaker’s accelerating shift toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobility, the carmaker said Friday.

The redesigned Avante came about six years after the launch of its predecessor in 2020. Long regarded as one of Korea’s most popular passenger cars, the Avante has been comprehensively redesigned with a stronger focus on connectivity, digital services and next-generation in-car experiences.

The new model becomes Hyundai Motor’s second sedan to feature the firm’s up-to-date infotainment platform, Pleos Connect, following its flagship Grandeur sedan. It also adopts Gleo AI, Hyundai Motor Group’s generative AI-based voice assistant, extending advanced conversational AI capabilities to a broader range of customers.

Hyundai Motor said the all new Avante represents a new chapter in the evolution of mobility by integrating software-driven technologies into one of the brand’s core volume models.

Through the introduction of Pleos Connect and Gleo AI, the company will demonstrate how intelligent digital services can enhance daily driving experiences, while supporting the industrywide transition toward SDVs, according to the carmaker.

“The all new Avante sets a new benchmark in its segment by delivering an exceptional balance of design, interior space, safety and digital experiences,” Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz said. “The carmaker will continue strengthening its competitiveness in software and electrification technologies to provide innovative mobility experiences for customers around the world.”

The exterior design is based on Hyundai Motor’s Art of Steel design philosophy, characterized by the interplay of sharply defined lines and muscular surfaces. The company emphasized enlarged fender volumes and a wider stance to create a more confident, sporty appearance while enhancing visual stability.

Hyundai Motor will offer the all new Avante with two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 1.6-liter hybrid system.

The gasoline variant produces 149 horsepower, an increase of 26 horsepower compared with the previous 1.6-liter gasoline model. Paired with the carmaker’s intelligent variable transmission, the powertrain is designed to deliver improved responsiveness and refined driving performance, while at the same time maintaining fuel efficiency.

The hybrid version features the carmaker’s 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine. The model has achieved a combined system output of 157 horsepower while further improving overall efficiency.

The automaker plans to disclose detailed trim specifications, certified fuel economy figures and pricing information during the third quarter when it will begin accepting orders from customers.

At this year’s Busan International Mobility Show, Hyundai Motor is showcasing the all new Avante and the new Grandeur within a 2,040-square-meter exhibition space featuring interactive Pleos Connect experiences.

The auto fair also highlights the company’s expanding electrified lineup, including the IONIQ 5, the new IONIQ 6, IONIQ 9, Kona Electric, the new Staria Limousine Electric and the all new Nexo fuel-cell SUV.

Hyundai Motor will also offer visitors a comprehensive look at its current products and future mobility vision, underscoring its commitment to software-driven innovation, electrification and intelligent vehicle technologies.



