GC Wellbeing secures rights to obesity treatment RZL-012 for Korean market

Korean health care company GC Wellbeing signed a strategic partnership agreement with U.S.-Israeli biotechnology firm Raziel Therapeutics to commercialize a localized obesity treatment in Korea.

The agreement, finalized Thursday at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, California — the world's largest biotechnology industry event — grants GC Wellbeing exclusive commercialization rights for RZL-012 in Korea. GC Wellbeing will also participate as both a strategic and financial investor in Raziel Therapeutics.

The two companies said the partnership would combine Raziel's innovative technology with GC Wellbeing's commercialization capabilities to create new growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding medical aesthetics and obesity treatment markets.

The ceremony was attended by Raziel Therapeutics Chairman Philip Shayson and CEO Alan Blumenfeld. GC Wellbeing was represented by CEO Kim Sang-hyun, who reaffirmed the company's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership.

Kim Hyo-jun, chairman of Future Consulting Group and former chairman of BMW Group Korea, also attended the ceremony. Kim played a pivotal role in identifying the project, coordinating negotiations and establishing the collaborative framework between the two companies.

GC Wellbeing specializes in nutraceuticals and prescription pharmaceuticals. Raziel Therapeutics is aiming a Nasdaq listing in early 2027 and is pursuing merger and acquisition opportunities with leading global GLP-1 pharmaceutical developers by 2028.