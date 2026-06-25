World Bank brings global transit officials to CJ Logistics to explore supply chain solutions

The World Bank Group brought more than 100 transport and logistics officials from over 10 countries across Asia, Africa, the Pacific and Latin America to CJ Logistics facilities in Korea this month as part of a program exploring ways to upgrade supply chains in developing economies.

The visits — four sessions at the Gunpo Smart Fulfillment Center and the Incheon Global Distribution Center between June 16-25 — were organized under the World Bank Group Academy on Advancing Connectivity and Logistics Solutions, a capacity-building program run jointly with the Korea Transport Institute, a government-funded research body, and KDI School of Public Policy and Management, a graduate institution affiliated with the Korea Development Institute.

The academy is aligned with the World Bank Group's broader push to build economic corridors — integrated road, rail, port and logistics networks linking countries within a region — as a way of strengthening cross-border connectivity.

On Friday, Nicolas Peltier-Thiberge, global director for transport at the World Bank, visited CJ Logistics' headquarters in Jongno District, Seoul, for talks on cooperation in supply chain consulting, food security and logistics infrastructure in developing countries.

At the Gunpo center, members of the delegation observed an automated fulfillment system operating 126 automated guided vehicles that handle the movement of goods and packaging, alongside real-time monitoring systems and automated inspection and packing lines. At the Incheon facility, visitors viewed 140 picking robots that deliver goods to workers on demand and mobile robotic palletizers that sort and stack outbound shipments by country using artificial intelligence vision technology. The Incheon center also handles customs clearance, packaging and outbound processing for orders across the Asia-Pacific region.

Peltier-Thiberge said the visit demonstrated how logistics infrastructure and operating systems can be integrated to improve both efficiency and resilience, and expressed hope for broad cooperation spanning supply chain diagnostics, hub design, transport system development and warehouse operations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.