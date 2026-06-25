Travel Wallet gears up for Kosdaq listing amid global expansion

Travel Wallet, a digital wallet platform operator in Korea, is gearing up for an initial public offering after selecting NH Investment & Securities and KB Securities as its lead underwriters, according to company officials, Thursday. The firm targets a Kosdaq listing in 2027.

Travel Wallet is a fintech company that provides app-based foreign currency top-up and overseas payment services. Users can load the foreign currency of their choice in real time through the app and make payments with the card at online and offline merchants overseas.

The company currently supports foreign currency top-ups and payments in 46 currencies. As of June 2026, it had issued more than 9.6 million cards and surpassed 9.8 trillion won ($6.3 billion) in cumulative transaction volume.

The company has been expanding into the global digital wallet business, building on its domestic operational experience. In April, it launched service in Japan, marking the start of its global digital wallet business for users in overseas markets., the company said.

It is also focusing on expanding its business-to-business payment infrastructure.

Leveraging its proprietary cloud-based payment processing system and connectivity with global card networks, Travel Wallet offers modular functions needed for overseas payments, foreign currency settlement and global card issuance. This allows partners to embed global financial services into their own platforms without having to build separate infrastructure.

Travel Wallet CEO Kim Hyung-woo said he believes now is the time to take on a larger market after proving the company's service competitiveness in Korea's foreign exchange market.

"An IPO will be an important turning point in our leap toward becoming a global foreign exchange and payment infrastructure company," Kim said. "We will continue growing into a sustainable fintech company with both technological strength and profitability."