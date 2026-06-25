Samsung OLED TVs dominate June Consumer Reports rankings

Samsung Electronics' OLED televisions ranked first in their respective screen-size categories in Consumer Reports' June ratings, the Korean electronics maker said Wednesday.

The Samsung OLED 77-inch S95H scored 91 points to take the top position among televisions 70 inches and larger, while the company's 55-inch S95H scored 90 points to lead the 55-to-60-inch category.

Consumer Reports, one of the United States' most widely read independent product-testing publications, evaluates televisions on picture quality as well as high dynamic range (HDR) performance, viewing angle, sound quality, brand reliability, data privacy and data security.

The publication gave the 77-inch S95H's picture quality its highest rating of "Excellent," describing it as capable of reproducing fine detail with exceptional accuracy, with color fidelity — including skin tones — appearing natural and lifelike.

It also highlighted the set's contrast performance, noting that the range between the deepest blacks and brightest whites produces a strong sense of depth in dark scenes.

On HDR, a format that expands the range of brightness and color in compatible content, Consumer Reports said the television maximizes the realism of 4K content and performs well across most viewing environments, including moderately lit rooms.

The publication added that the set offers a near-unlimited viewing angle, meaning picture quality holds up from any seat in the room, making it well suited for group viewing. Motion handling was also cited as smooth with minimal image retention.

The sound section drew particular praise, with Consumer Reports calling it among the best the publication has tested, describing it as delivering deep bass and satisfying high-frequency output across film, music and broadcast content, with sufficient volume for noisy environments.

Samsung separately said its global OLED TV sales rose 28.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, giving it a 38.9 percent revenue share in the global OLED TV market, according to data from research firm Omdia.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.