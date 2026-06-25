Samsung Electronics maintains No. 1 spot in global DRAM market in Q1

Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its position as the world's largest dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) supplier in the first quarter, industry data showed Thursday.

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung Electronics accounted for 38 percent of global DRAM revenue in the January-March period.

Korean rival SK hynix Inc. ranked second with a 29 percent share, while U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. came in third with 22 percent.

SK hynix led the global DRAM market in the first and second quarters of last year, while Samsung ranked second.

The two companies were tied at 33 percent in the third quarter before Samsung regained the top position in the fourth quarter and extended its lead for a second consecutive quarter in the first three months of 2026.

The gap between Samsung and SK hynix widened to 9 percentage points in the first quarter from 4 percentage points in the previous quarter, according to the data.

Although Samsung's market share declined from a year earlier, the company continued to hold a dominant position in the global DRAM market, accounting for well over one-third of total revenue.