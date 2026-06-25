LS Electric steps up hiring of veterans, service members

LS Electric is stepping up efforts to recruit active-duty service members and military veterans, viewing their commitment to national service as a valuable asset in the workplace.

The Korean power and automation solutions provider said it has adopted a human resources policy aimed at expanding recruitment of active-duty service members and veterans across all job functions. The company is particularly focused on creating new career opportunities for career military personnel transitioning to civilian life at a relatively young age due to mandatory retirement rules.

As part of the initiative, LS Electric recently launched a recruitment process for reserve force staff officers through referrals from a government-run employment support center for military veterans, as part of its broader effort to expand hiring of former service members.

The company has also been supporting transitioning service members through its participation in a series of job fairs organized by the Ministry of National Defense and related organizations.

In April, LS Electric participated in a military employment fair at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, where it provided recruitment information and career counseling to service members preparing to enter civilian life. The company also took part in a similar job fair hosted by the Navy's 2nd Fleet in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province in May, supporting transitioning service members in strengthening their employment readiness and exploring post-military career opportunities.

LS Electric said the responsibility, adaptability, crisis-response capabilities and leadership developed through military service are valuable assets in industrial workplaces, where employees are often required to handle unexpected situations and make quick decisions.

The company noted that former noncommissioned and commissioned officers often bring a combination of leadership experience and technical expertise, making them well-suited for roles in the manufacturing and power sectors. LS Electric is also considering enlisted veterans for a range of field positions.

The company said hiring military veterans is not only part of its commitment to social responsibility but also a strategic effort to secure skilled talent. As demand grows in sectors such as artificial intelligence and power infrastructure, qualities such as responsibility, discipline and the ability to respond effectively in the field are becoming increasingly valuable.

"We plan to further expand our participation in military job fairs and recruitment programs to help service members and veterans translate their dedication to the nation into meaningful career opportunities," an LS Electric official said. "By supporting their successful transition into civilian society, we aim to create a virtuous cycle that benefits both veterans seeking new careers and industries in need of skilled talent."