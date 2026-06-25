LG CNS debuts agentic AI testing tool in push for global ERP market

LG CNS, the IT services subsidiary of LG Group, announced Wednesday the launch of PerfectWin ERP Edition, a specialized software testing product aimed at global enterprise resource planning systems.

The product automates testing of SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems — the software platforms large organizations use to manage finance, manufacturing, procurement, logistics and human resources in an integrated environment. Companies migrating from legacy SAP systems to S/4HANA, SAP's current cloud-based ERP platform, or launching a new ERP system, must verify that the system functions correctly before going live — a process that typically requires staff to manually design test cases across every business function, which can take several days.

PerfectWin ERP Edition uses agentic AI, which can plan and execute multistep tasks on its own, to handle that process. The system analyzes each department's workflows and live operational data to automatically generate test scenarios without requiring staff to specify which processes need testing or which cases are most appropriate. It then runs the tests, identifies anomalies, diagnoses root causes, suggests fixes and produces documentation, all without manual intervention.

LG CNS said it plans to evolve the product toward a fully autonomous testing system by year-end through an agent orchestration framework — a structure in which multiple specialized AI agents collaborate automatically — to cover the full testing cycle from scenario creation through error correction.

On the commercial front, LG CNS exhibited the product at SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando, Florida, the annual conference of SAP, the German business software giant. The company said it is the only Korean firm to have participated for three consecutive years since 2024.

It also showed the product at Japan IT Week in April, attending for the third straight year, and has signed a reseller partnership with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., a Japan-based IT subsidiary within the Hitachi Group, to support local distribution.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.