KHNP leads cultural, sports exchanges with Czechia amid nuclear power expansion

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a state-run nuclear plant operator and technology developer, has demonstrated its commitment to the Czech Republic by hosting cultural exhibitions and taking part in local sporting events as it expands its presence in the country.

Employees of KHNP, a group of Korean university students and 50 youth football players took part in a nine-day trip to Eastern Europe that began on June 16. The volunteer outreach program, targeting communities near the planned nuclear power plant sites, marked the 10th year of KHNP's annual initiative.

The participants visited Tyn nad Vltavou near Temelin, where KHNP is seeking to build an additional nuclear power plant. They also traveled to Trebic near Dukovany, where the company plans to construct another new nuclear power plant.

On the first day of the outreach program, June 17, they visited a youth center in Tyn nad Vltavou and hosted a Korean culture class, offering local participants an opportunity to experience K-pop, taekwondo, traditional Korean music and games. The following day, they joined a local arts festival, organizing cultural performances and Korean culture experience booths that received an enthusiastic response from residents.

The volunteers presented a special performance at Tynat Art Hall on June 19. When they sang "Neni nutno," one of Czech Republic's most beloved songs, the audience joined in and sang along.

Korean Ambassador to the Czech Republic Hong Young-ki attended the event at Tynat Art Hall.

"KHNP is a rare global company capable of building advanced nuclear power plants within the promised budget and timeline. This volunteer activity will serve as a valuable opportunity for Korea and the Czech Republic to move forward together over the next 100 years," Hong said.

Tyn nad Vltavou Mayor Karel Hladecek, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude and presented honorary citizenship certificates to the ambassador. "KHNP's sincere volunteer activities provide tremendous support to our community and will serve as a stepping stone for our two nations to advance as true partners," he said.

On Saturday, the volunteers moved to Trebic, where they hosted another Korean cultural exhibition.

Youth football players from Gyeongju KHNP FC and Hwarang FC in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, participated in the Trebic Open, an international youth football tournament, fostering sports exchanges between the two countries. Trebic Mayor Pavel Pacal and Trebic Open Organizing Committee Chairman Stanislav Rambousek attended the opening ceremony and expressed their appreciation to the KHNP volunteers and youth football teams for taking part in the event.

"This outreach program provided a meaningful opportunity for people from both countries to connect through culture and sports while sharing KHNP's values of cooperation and community engagement," a KHNP official said.