Hyundai Glovis pushes AI adoption with in-house boot camp, executive training

Hyundai Glovis, a logistics and distribution arm of Hyundai Motor Group, is rolling out a structured program to embed artificial intelligence tools into daily operations across its business divisions.

The company said Wednesday it recently completed the first cohort of its AI Boot Camp, a six-week in-house training initiative in which employees from each division used AI agents and coding tools to tackle real workplace improvement projects. Participants moved beyond concept pitches, producing applied results in data analysis and process redesign.

One participant from the car carrier division — which transports finished vehicles by sea — built an operations portal using vibe coding, a technique where a user describes a task in plain language and AI generates the underlying code. The portal consolidates ship route data, port facility information and cargo-handling cost calculations that previously required searches across separate databases.

A participant from the used car division applied the same approach to build a customer vehicle recommendation system. The tool profiles buyers based on budget, preferred vehicle type and lifestyle priorities — including whether the customer values social status or personal satisfaction — to generate tailored suggestions.

The company said a second boot camp cohort is currently underway, and strong outcomes from both rounds will be integrated into live operations.

The initiative follows a special lecture held in April, at which division heads and senior managers were introduced to generative AI tools including ChatGPT and Claude, with hands-on practice in data analysis, website creation and coding.

Lee Kyu-bok, chief executive of Hyundai Glovis, who attended the April session, said AI adoption requires employees to internalize the need themselves rather than having it imposed top-down, and called on staff to use time freed up by AI-driven efficiency gains to focus on customer care and value creation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.