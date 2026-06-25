DHL spurs pharmaceutical logistics in Korea with new Icheon hub

Global logistics giant DHL Supply Chain has launched a new logistics hub in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, to bolster its transportation and storage capacity for pharmaceutical and life science products that require delicate environmental control.

DHL Supply Chain Korea said on Thursday that a new DHL Health Logistics Hub has been completed in Icheon’s Baeksa. The hub spans 10,000 square meters and is designed to meet the growing demand for highly specialized, compliant health care logistics services here. The new facility is part of a larger 45,500-square-meter warehouse complex developed under DHL’s partnership with real estate asset management firm Qube Industrial in Seoul.

The Icheon hub is built to handle a wide range of temperature-sensitive health care products and offers advanced storage and handling capabilities. It also provides temperature-controlled storage for up to 3,800 pallets, cold-chain storage for up to 1,300 pallets and ultra-low-temperature facilities equipped with freezers capable of maintaining temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius and minus 80 degrees Celsius.

To meet the country’s regulatory requirements for the operation of a pharmaceutical logistics depot, the hub is equipped with a dedicated electronic Quality Management System. It has also secured key certifications including KGSP, ISO 13485 and wholesaler licensing.

“The opening of our Icheon DHL Health Logistics hub marks a significant milestone in expanding our presence in Korea’s life sciences and health care sector,” said Edmund Tze Hui Hsiung, managing director of DHL Supply Chain Korea.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to supporting our customers with world-class, compliant and scalable health care logistics solutions, while further strengthening our network to meet growing demand across pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical trial sectors in Korea and beyond.”

The Icheon hub’s completion came after DHL last year announced its plan to invest 2 billion euros in health care logistics. The company said the new hub will cater to changing logistics needs for health care and pharmaceutical companies across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Korea is a strategic growth market for DHL Supply Chain, particularly in the life sciences and health care sector where demand for specialized, temperature-controlled logistics continues to increase,” DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific CEO Javier Bilbao said.

“The launch of the Icheon health care hub reflects our continued investment in critical infrastructure, advanced capabilities and local expertise. This facility is a strong addition to our regional health care network that enables us to deliver high-quality, end-to-end supply chain solutions that support our customers and ultimately improve patient outcomes across Asia Pacific.”