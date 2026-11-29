A routine shopping trip takes an unexpected turn on the sixth floor of Hyundai Department Store in Seoul's affluent Mokdong neighborhood. Amid the familiar retail setting, shoppers come across an unlikely sight: a private banking center.

The first securities branch to open inside a department store in Korea, it has drawn curious shoppers since opening in June, including those who might otherwise never have considered stepping into a brokerage office.

What begins as a casual look inside can turn into a conversation about investments, retirement and passing wealth to the next generation, according to Kim Dong-hyun, managing director and center manager of THE H1 W, operated by Hana Securities.

"I remember one customer who looked around and had a cup of tea on his first visit," Kim recalled during a recent interview with The Korea Times. "On his next visit, he brought documents related to the potential sale of a building he owned — something he had been struggling with on his own for years."

The team connected the customer with real estate specialists from the firm's headquarters-based family office. Together, they are now reviewing the potential sale, its tax implications and how best to manage the proceeds.

"I think the fact that we're inside a department store the customer already visits regularly made all the difference," Kim said. "It lowered the barrier to seeking financial advice."

Wealth management at turning point

For decades, Korea's wealth management industry has lagged behind those of regional financial hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

Much of Korean household wealth remains tied up in real estate, while hefty inheritance and gift taxes have led wealthy Koreans to focus more on passing on their fortunes than on growing them. Domestic financial firms have also long relied on commissions from product sales rather than advisory fees, sometimes drawing criticism for prioritizing short-term profits.

But the market is entering a new phase of growth as financial assets account for a rising share of household wealth. Intergenerational wealth transfers are also gathering pace, with the first generation of entrepreneurs who built their businesses during Korea's industrialization era reaching retirement.

Competition to secure a larger share of the growing wealth management market is fierce. According to Kim, nine brokerage branches are clustered around a single intersection in Mokdong, Yangcheon District, all vying for the same pool of customers.

Against this backdrop, financial firms are stepping up efforts to open unconventional private banking centers to attract new clients and stand out from the competition.

More than just managing money

THE H1 W targets VIP clients with assets exceeding 500 million won ($375,375). The center aims to make private banking more approachable by offering a range of cultural and educational programs, from tax seminars and financial education for clients' children to exclusive shopping experiences at Prada boutiques.

Kim said the wealthy clients he meets at the department store tend to have different investment preferences from traditional brokerage customers. They are often more interested in tangible assets, such as jewelry, art and other collectibles, than in conventional financial investments like stocks and bonds.

That interest has prompted the center to venture into cultural investments, serving as the lead investor in a production of the musical Romeo and Juliet, set to open Dec. 1 in Seoul. While traditional brokerage clients were rather hesitant, department store customers enthusiastically embraced the opportunity, Kim said.

Another service designed to set the firm apart is acquisition entrepreneurship, which helps clients' children become entrepreneurs by acquiring existing businesses.

"For wealthy clients, their children's career paths are often as pressing a concern as inheritance. Meanwhile, a growing number of established small and midsized businesses in Korea face closure as their aging owners struggle to find successors," Kim said. "The idea was born out of an effort to connect these two needs."

The center combines advice on financing acquisitions and transferring ownership stakes to clients' children with tax and wealth transfer planning. The approach also allows it to build relationships with the next generation of clients, Kim said.

Building network of specialized private banking centers

The Mokdong center is part of a broader push by Hana Securities to rethink how it serves wealthy clients, with specialized private banking centers designed to cater to different customer needs.

The strategy began with the opening of THE CENTERFIELD W in Seoul's Gangnam District last December, followed by THE H1 W in June. While THE H1 W seeks to attract affluent shoppers through its department store location, THE CENTERFIELD W caters to ultrawealthy clients with financial assets of at least 3 billion won.

Hana Securities consolidated three existing branches into THE CENTERFIELD W, creating a hub that brings together expertise from across the firm's business divisions.

The center brings wealth management, investment banking, and sales and trading professionals under one roof, allowing them to work together to identify investment opportunities and provide tailored advice to clients.

The center also offers a range of private spaces designed for investment discussions and networking. Spanning roughly 1,785 square meters, the facility features a global dealing zone where clients can monitor market developments across asset classes, including stocks and cryptocurrencies, as well as community rooms and seminar spaces.