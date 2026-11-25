Fintech company Finda has chosen Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, as the base for its planned artificial intelligence (AI)-driven banking business, as it seeks to transform the operations of a savings bank it acquired earlier this year.

Finda said Wednesday that it will relocate Daewon Savings Bank's headquarters from Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, to Chuncheon following a shareholder meeting next month, when the lender will officially be renamed Finda Savings Bank.

Finda completed the acquisition of Daewon Savings Bank in October, becoming the first Korean fintech company to acquire a savings bank.

The move comes as the fintech firm seeks to integrate AI into the bank's core operations, including customer services, loan assessments and credit management. The company plans to launch a new service early next year, with AI agents handling routine tasks while employees focus on decision-making and oversight.

Finda, a loan comparison platform, said the technology would help the lender assess borrowers' repayment capacity and creditworthiness, while allowing it to develop more digital-focused financial products, including online savings and deposit accounts.

The company also plans to expand its services beyond its existing business areas in North Gyeongsang Province and Gangwon Province through partnerships with other financial institutions, including Jeonbuk Bank.

Finda is also seeking to recruit more talent to support the business expansion.

The company recently completed its first recruitment drive since acquiring the savings bank, seeking employees for 19 positions across five fields. Applications for roles related to its digital banking business reached a competition ratio of 290 to 1, with strong interest in technology positions involving AI and data.

"Finda Savings Bank is changing the way it operates by making greater use of technology and data. The headquarters relocation is part of that effort, and we aim to build a new corporate culture that will enable us to provide better services to customers," said Park Yeon-hyun, CEO of Finda Savings Bank.