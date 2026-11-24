Korea should give shareholders binding votes on executive compensation policies and lower barriers to shareholder proposals and lawsuits to help achieve a “Korea premium,” Kosdaq Market Committee Chairman Kim Woo-chan said Tuesday.

Delivering a keynote speech at the 2026 Korea Times Forum, titled “Capital market advancement: Giant leap toward era of Korea premium,” Kim called for stronger shareholder powers to help translate recent governance reforms and market gains into lasting improvements in the nation’s capital market.

Kim, who is also a professor at Korea University Business School, said his remarks reflected his personal views, not those of the Korea Exchange.

Kim outlined priorities for further reform: executive compensation, shareholder proposals, derivative lawsuits, shareholder meetings and collaborative investor engagement.

“Still in Korea, shareholders have less control,” he said, addressing executive compensation.

Kim called for shareholders to receive a binding vote on compensation policies before they are implemented, followed by a nonbinding vote on actual payments afterward.

The distinction would give investors authority over the framework governing executive pay while allowing them to express approval or dissatisfaction with subsequent payouts. Kim’s presentation identified the absence of both votes as a source of weaker shareholder control and less transparency.

Kim also urged Korea to introduce nonbinding shareholder proposals, allowing investors to seek advisory votes on company policies, and lower the ownership thresholds for submitting conventional proposals, particularly at large companies.

“I think a nonbinding shareholder proposal should be introduced in Korea, which will make the companies more transparent,” he said.

Under current rules, shareholders in listed companies with paid-in capital of at least 100 billion won ($74 million) can submit proposals if they have held at least 0.5 percent of voting shares for six months.

Kim argued that these requirements make submitting proposals at major Korean companies “almost impossible nowadays,” and called for the thresholds to be “relaxed.”

Moreover, Kim called for lower shareholding thresholds for derivative lawsuits, particularly those allowing shareholders of a parent firm to sue directors of a subsidiary for misconduct.

Clustered shareholder meeting dates and a minimum meeting notice period of only two weeks leave investors little time to review agenda items, he noted.

“That needs to be fixed,” Kim said.

Turning to collaborative investor engagement, Kim said vague rules on when investors are classified as joint holders under Korea’s 5 percent shareholding disclosure rule discourage institutions from joining forces to engage with companies.

“The joint holder qualification is currently somewhat vague,” he said. “It should be fixed to encourage collaborative engagement.”

“These are not currently debated a lot, but I think this is going to be some agenda that we’ll be discussing in the near future,” he said.

Separately, Kim outlined unresolved policy debates over takeover rules, an inheritance tax surcharge, Kosdaq market segmentation and the delisting of marginal companies.

“These are the areas that we have not resolved, and depending on how we proceed, I think that will determine the extent of Korea premium in the near future,” he said.

Kim acknowledged substantial governance changes over the past 17 months but cautioned that Korea still had work to do. He put Korea’s price-to-book ratio at 1.74 in his presentation, compared with Japan’s 2.03, the United States’ 5.67 and Taiwan’s 5.55.

“We are not there yet,” he said. “This shows you that there's a lot of agenda that we need to tackle and make progress.”