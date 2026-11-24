Ambassadors and financial experts gathered at The Korea Times' forum Tuesday to discuss how Korea can strengthen its capital market and improve its global competitiveness as the country seeks to move beyond the long-standing “Korea discount” and build what policymakers increasingly describe as a “Korea premium.”

Titled "Capital market advancement: Giant leap toward era of Korea premium," the event, held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul, explored key priorities for strengthening the country's capital market, reviewing its achievements while examining policy measures and corporate efforts to improve market accessibility and corporate governance.

Tunisian Ambassador to Korea Kais Darragi said the forum came at a timely moment as major developments reshape global financial markets, presenting both opportunities and risks for Korea.

"There is a lot of promise in the Korean stock market in terms of expansion and its potential to become a global financial platform, especially with the semiconductor and automobile sectors," he said.

Though the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble and the market turbulence it could trigger could pose risks to the Korean market, Darragi noted how the fundamentals in Korea are very solid with the development of high-tech industries and the strengthening of the country's position as a middle power.

"Korea has the assets and the power, but is also capable of punching above its weight. That will give the country a competitive edge and attract more attention from international investors."

Other envoys stressed the importance of keeping abreast of developments in Korea's capital market, noting that its performance has implications for their countries' investors and businesses.

Finnish Ambassador to Korea Jyri Järviaho noted fluctuations in the Korean stock market and exchange rates are something to closely watch for Finnish businesses and investors.

"We try to follow the capital markets here and how KOSPI performs. The exchange rate between the euro and the won affects us, and it ultimately affects trade," the ambassador said. "Finnish companies and investors are interested in what is happening here, so we try to monitor and follow developments."

Jorge Enrique Valerio Hernández, Costa Rica's ambassador to Korea, echoed the importance of having access to up-to-date information on Korea's capital market to identify business and investment opportunities.

"Korea and Central American countries have an FTA (free trade agreement) and we are always looking for possibilities, and the market have big implication in investment. It's very important to have information for the person or the institution to know better all the data," Valerio said.

Tanzanian Ambassador to Korea Noel Emmanuel Kaganda also highlighted the relevance of capital market developments to diplomatic and commercial relations.

"It's very important for our nations, particularly in terms of trade and commercial relations, to know how Korean capital market is performing and what the dynamics are," the ambassador said.

Financial industry executives also emphasized the significance of the forum, highlighting the achievements of Korea's capital market and the challenges it must overcome to move toward a Korea premium.

Amar Gill, secretary-general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), shared the perspectives of global investors, offering insights into the challenges and opportunities facing Korea's capital market. Lee Hae-boong, head of Dunamu’s Digital Asset Investor Protection Center, welcomed the presentation as a worthy guideline to the country's future direction.

"I think it was meaningful that the ACGA gave a positive assessment of Korea and provided guidance on the direction the country should take to further improve its corporate governance," Lee said.